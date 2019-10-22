Public Health opens new Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Clinic

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – Public Health held the grand opening of a new Women, Infants and Children (WIC) clinic in Miamisburg Tuesday morning.

The WIC is a nutrition clinic and program that aids in the health well-being of women, infants and children who are income-eligible. The program is designed to provide supplement participants’ diets with specific nutrients.

Foods that are provided by the program include: infant cereal, baby foods, iron-fortified adult cereal, fruits and vegetables, vitamin C-rich fruit or vegetable juice, eggs, milk, cheese, soy-based beverages, tofu, peanut butter, dried and canned beans/peas, canned fish, whole wheat bread and other whole-grain options. Infant formula is also provided.

In addition to food, nutrition resources and health screenings are provided by the center, as well as breastfeeding peer support, immunization screening and referral, and substance abuse referral.

“The WIC program has a powerful impact on families,” Tracey Waller, Supervisor of the WIC Program at Public Health, said. “We are excited to provide valuable nutrition education and resources to families in our new location.”

