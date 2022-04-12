KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is opening its newest location in Kettering to the public on Tuesday, April 12.

According to a release by Premier Health, this location can be found at 135 West Dorothy Lane in Kettering, by Far Hills Avenue. It will be open daily from 9 am until 9 pm.

Premier Health said this location will provide care to those with minor illnesses and injuries such as sinus infections and fractured bones. It will also provide school and sports physicals, vaccinations, flu, pregnancy and strep testing and X-rays.

Patients can also avoid the line by registering for an appointment online, or by checking in at a self-serve kiosk onsite. Patients who use the kiosk can leave to run errands while they wait, and will be alerted by their mobile devices when their appointment is getting close.

