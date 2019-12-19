Premier Health opens new medical building in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The ribbon was cut Thursday on a new Premier Health medical building in Beavercreek.

“This facility will act as a Premier Physician Network primary and specialty care center, and will also have X-ray and laboratory services,” Diane Pleiman, president of Premier Physician Network, said. “It will provide patients from Beavercreek and the surrounding communities a single point of multidisciplinary services, where they can receive diagnostic and preventive care close to home. Our goal is to make their health care convenient, streamlined, and comprehensive – while at the same time easy to access.”

The two-story, 45,000 square foot building, located at 2400 Lakeview Drive, will house 12 primary care providers, as well as specialty services in orthopedics, cardiology, rheumatology, OB/GYN, imaging, and lab services.

Over 50 employees, including 15 new employees, will work out of the new Beavercreek location. The project was a $9 million investment, according to Premier Health.

“What pleases me about this project is the patient-first approach to design,” Dr. Bihu Sandhir, Premier Physician Network primary care executive medical director, said. “The patient-centric space plan keeps the flow and wayfinding intuitive and breaks the large multi-specialty practices into smaller, easy-to-navigate zones.”

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.