Premier Health offering non-invasive brain surgery to treat tremor

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A simple task that many of us take for granted like holding a newspaper is nearly impossible for about 7 million people who suffer from essential tremor. Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital is now offering an incision-free brain surgery that will improve the lives of people with essential tremor or tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease.

Miami Valley Hospital is one of only eight centers in the U.S. offering tremor program services.

Sharon Deno, of Athens, has been dealing with essential tremor, which causes rhythmic shaking, for the past 10 years. “I knew when it started what was going to happen because my father had it and his, of course, was not treated because they of course didn’t have the treatments. At the time he was in his 90’s and I knew it was going to get worse and worse,” she said.

In recent months she said her symptoms worsened, so she reached out to Miami Valley Hospital for help. Doctors there like, Dr. Daniel Gaudin use a form of surgery called MR-guided focused ultrasound to interrupt the circuit that causes tremors. Instead of cutting into the brain, it relies on sound wave energy from INSIGHTEC technology to fix the problem.

Dr. Gaudin, a neurosurgeon at MVH said, “some patients cannot have the open brain surgery because of the condition they have or the age or something like that.”

He said the procedure can take a couple of hours, and in an instant, the tremor is gone.

“The results were immediate. I walked out of the procedure with my hand no longer shaking,” Deno said.

While there is no known cause or cure for essential tremor, Deno said the incision-free treatment is life-changing.

Interested persons can find out if they might be a candidate for incision-free surgery for tremor by calling (800) 596-5936 or emailing miamivalleytremor@insightec.com. Qualified candidates will be referred to a Premier Health neurologist for an in-person evaluation. For more information on MR-guided focused ultrasound, visit premierhealth.com/tremor.