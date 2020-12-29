Premier Health offering mobile mammography screenings Tuesday

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is offering mobile mammography screenings Tuesday.
The screenings will be at the Miami Valley Hospital Medical Imaging Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 630 N. Main St.
Appointments are needed. You can call (855) 887-7364 to schedule a screening.
For more information on the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo
