Premier Health offering mobile mammography screenings Tuesday

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is offering mobile mammography screenings Tuesday.

The screenings will be at the Miami Valley Hospital Medical Imaging Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 630 N. Main St.

Appointments are needed. You can call (855) 887-7364 to schedule a screening.

For more information on the process and locations, visit www.premierhealth.com/mobilemammo

