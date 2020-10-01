Premier Health offering free screenings at Mobile Clinic

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Premier Health_1535159716632.png.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic is on the move and offering free health screenings throughout the area.

Free services provided at the Mobile Clinic include fingerstick tests for total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose, A1c and blood pressure. A health care provider will also be available on select dates.

The following dates are available:

An appointment at the Mobile Clinic can be made by calling 877-608-3463.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS