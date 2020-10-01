Premier Health offering free screenings at Mobile Clinic

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic is on the move and offering free health screenings throughout the area.
Free services provided at the Mobile Clinic include fingerstick tests for total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose, A1c and blood pressure. A health care provider will also be available on select dates.
The following dates are available:
- Friday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Headliners Barbershop — Screenings and flu shots only.
- Friday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Stylzes Barber and Nail Care — Screenings and flu shots only.
- Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church — Health care provider available.
- Friday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — Man Up Barbershop — Screenings and flu shots only.
- Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Camden Primary School — Health care provider available.
- Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church — Health care provider available.
- Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church — Health care provider available.
An appointment at the Mobile Clinic can be made by calling 877-608-3463.
