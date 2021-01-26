Premier Health now using one emergency physician provider for all locations

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health announced Tuesday that all seven emergency centers are now using one provider group, Miami Valley Emergency Specialists.

The hospital said MVES already provided emergency physicians for five of the centers. Upper Valley Medical Center and Atrium Medical Center will now be staffed by MVES.

“Strategically, it was just the right time and made a lot of sense to consolidate our emergency medicine services under one group,” said Candy Skidmore, Premier Health’s vice president for the emergency and trauma service line. “Miami Valley Emergency Specialists has been an invaluable partner for many years, staffing the area’s most experienced Level 1 trauma center at Miami Valley Hospital.”

Premier Health said Miami Valley Emergency Specialists has provided emergency care in Dayton area for more than 35 years.

