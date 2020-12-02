Premier Health now offering new COVID-19 antibody therapy

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health announced Wednesday that it now offering new antibody therapy for those who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The FDA authorized emergency use of the drug, bamlanivimab, for treatment in November. The health network said the therapy is being offered at select ambulatory locations and is not available for hospitalized patients.

“This experimental treatment joins others such as convalescent plasma therapy and Regeneron’s antibody treatment as potential ways to help those who have contracted COVID-19,” said Dr. Roberto Colon, associate chief medical officer at Miami Valley Hospital.

Eligible patients must have just received their first positive result for the virus, with the onset of symptoms within the past seven days. Additionally, patients must have at least one factor that places them at high risk for severe illness or hospitalization.

