Premier Health: New incision-free brain surgery can reduce hand tremors

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s Miami Valley Hospital said it has introduced an incision-free brain surgery treatment that significantly reduces tremors of the hands in some people.

The surgery, known as MR-guided focused ultrasound, can benefit patients with either essential tremor or tremor-dominant Parkinson’s disease, according to a release. The hospital said essential tremor, a progressive neurological disorder, is characterized by involuntary and rhythmic shaking of the head, voice, legs, arms, and hands. The condition has no known cause or cure.

“Tremor can have a significant impact upon a person’s quality of life,” said Daniel Gaudin, MD, Ph.D, a neurosurgeon with Premier Health’s Clinical Neuroscience Institute. “Many of the things we all take for granted can suddenly become very difficult. Tremors of the hands, for example, can almost make it impossible for someone to drink a cup of coffee, button a shirt, hold a fork or a spoon, or sign a check. With MR-guided focused ultrasound, we may be able to positively impact a person’s ability to perform routine daily functions.”

MR-guided focused ultrasound is a technology from INSIGHTEC used for therapeutic purposes. The treatment uses focused sound waves guided by MRI to treat tremor, deep in the brain, with no incisions or permanent implants.

The hospital said it is a single procedure often performed on an outpatient basis with quick recovery and minimal side effects. Many patients experience immediate results with the potential for reduction or elimination of tremors, according to Premier Health.

Premier Health said Miami Valley Hospital is 1 of 8 centers in the U.S. offering Tremor Program Services. Interested people can find out if they might be a candidate for incision-free surgery for tremor by calling (800) 596-5936 or emailing miamivalleytremor@insightec.com.

For more information on MR-guided focused ultrasound, visit premierhealth.com/tremor.