DAYTON, Ohio (December 21, 2021) – Premier Health has named Michael Riordan as the new president and CEO.

Riordan will start the position January 31, 2022. His selection follows a national search and review of dozens of candidates, according to a release. He is the first external candidate to be selected to lead Premier Health since its formation in 1995.

“The Premier Health Board of Trustees was extremely impressed by Mike’s ability to bring creativity, flexibility, and analysis to bear in tackling and solving complex challenges, as well as his brand of servant leadership,” said Anita Moore, chair of the Premier Health board of trustees. “We believe he will complement Premier Health’s culture, with his proven track record of mentoring and developing talent, seeking input from front-line staff, and valuing diversity and inclusion. Mike has developed systems positively impacting the teams with which he has worked. He also brings knowledge of creating and leading organizational vision and direction. The selection committee of the board concluded that Mike is the best qualified candidate for our health system and the communities we serve.”

Premier Health said Riordan has nearly 20 years in CEO leadership positions for prominent health systems across the United States, including the University of Chicago Medical Center and Greenville Health System/Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina.

He has a bachelor’s degree in liberal arts/English and a master’s degree in education/psychology from Columbia University in New York, as well as a master’s degree in health systems from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Additionally, he served three years as a lieutenant in the United States Marine Corps.

“Premier Health is clearly an organization committed to meeting the rapidly evolving health care needs of Southwest Ohio,” Riordan said. “I am honored to be selected to lead the organization and look forward to working with the board, medical staff, and employees in advancing the health system’s mission to build healthier communities. My family and I are eager to be a part of this community.”

Riordan will succeed Mary Boosalis, whose service to Premier Health, Miami Valley Hospital, and the region spans 35 years, including the past five as the health system’s president and CEO. Boosalis will serve in an advisory role through the end of March.