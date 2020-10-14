Premier Health launches ‘On My Way’ to let patients notify emergency staff of their arrival

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health has launched a new online tool to allow patients to alert emergency center staff of their pending arrival, subsequently allowing medical professionals to prepare ahead of time. Additionally, the new tool allows patients to disclose their symptoms and medical concerns before walking into a facility.

Patients can use the Premier Health website to notify emergency personnel of their arrival by clicking the ‘On My Way’ tab. They can then select the emergency center they intend to visit, which will allow users to see the anticipated wait time and input current medications and other helpful data.

If a patient has a MyChart account, signing in before selecting an emergency center will extract the patient’s information to send to healthcare providers.

While ‘On My Way’ provides notification that a patient is on the way, it does not hold a spot in line. The order in which emergency patients are seen is based on the severity of their injury or illness.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS