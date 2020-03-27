Premier Health launches ‘Helping Hands’ resource to ensure safe donation practices

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the midst of the pandemic, many Miami Valley residents are finding ways to give back to those on the front lines.

Officials with Premier Health say the outpouring of love and support has been incredible. They’ve started an initiative called Helping Hands to ensure safety and proper utilization of all donated resources.

You can coordinate offers for assistance by emailing HelpingHands@premierhealth.com and a team member will be in touch with you to offer further guidance on how you can help safely.

Donations should not be dropped off directly at hospital entrances, emergency departments, or physician office locations for health reasons.

“You can rest assured that at Premier Health, our care lives here for you and your loved ones – now, and when we’ve come through this crisis together. We are confident in the resilience of this community. We truly believe we will come out of this stronger than ever,” Premier Health stated in a release.

Click here for more information on donating food, homemade masks, or making a financial contribution.