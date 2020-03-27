Closings
There are currently 107 active closings. Click for more details.

Premier Health launches ‘Helping Hands’ resource to ensure safe donation practices

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Premier Health Miami Valley Hospital_1532364507719.jpg.jpg

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – In the midst of the pandemic, many Miami Valley residents are finding ways to give back to those on the front lines.

Officials with Premier Health say the outpouring of love and support has been incredible. They’ve started an initiative called Helping Hands to ensure safety and proper utilization of all donated resources.

You can coordinate offers for assistance by emailing HelpingHands@premierhealth.com and a team member will be in touch with you to offer further guidance on how you can help safely.

Donations should not be dropped off directly at hospital entrances, emergency departments, or physician office locations for health reasons.

“You can rest assured that at Premier Health, our care lives here for you and your loved ones – now, and when we’ve come through this crisis together. We are confident in the resilience of this community. We truly believe we will come out of this stronger than ever,” Premier Health stated in a release.

Click here for more information on donating food, homemade masks, or making a financial contribution.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar