DAYTON, Ohio (WDNT) — Premier Health Hospital Foundations hosted an oncology fundraiser fashion show on Friday, Nov. 17.

Held at the Dayton Arcade, the “Threads of Strength” fashion show was created to shine a spotlight on and celebrate the resilience of cancer patients and their caregivers.

“Threads of Strength is more than just a fashion show; it’s a symbol of hope and unity,” said Jenny M. Lewis, system vice president of philanthropy at Premier Health. “We are proud to host this fashion show as a powerful celebration of the unwavering spirit that propels our patients and their families forward in their battle against cancer.”

In partnership with Atrium Medical Center Foundation, Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton, Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, and Upper Valley Medical Center Foundation, the fundraiser was aimed at raising vital support for cancer care and wellness across Premier Health.

This includes areas such as:

supporting further advance integrative therapies

introducing new oncology nutritional clinics

counseling across the health system

According to Premier Health, the urgency for nutritional clinics arises from a nationwide gap in access to nutritional counseling and monitoring for oncology patients. Research has revealed that a staggering 80% of cancer patients experience malnutrition during their treatment journey.

Most outpatient cancer centers, including those within Premier Health, are unable to bill for nutrition consult services due to a lack of reimbursement options through Medicare, Medicaid, or private insurers. This leaves patients with out-of-pocket expenses at a burdensome time.

“We recognize the need for ongoing monitoring and dietary adjustments for specific tumor sites, which can greatly improve the patient’s ability to tolerate treatment. Support from the Threads of Strength event will help us offer patients personalized nutritional guidance, which we believe is an integral part of their battle against cancer,” said Amanda Musser, system vice president of oncology operations at Premier Health.

Fashions on display were created by world-renowned Indian designer Shravan Kummar, who has designed outfits for the Met Gala in New York City and many red carpets.

The event featured a dinner, a silent auction, fashion show, live music, and an after party in The Tank at the Dayton Arcade.