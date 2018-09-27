Premier Health hosts largest mass casualty training the Miami Valley has ever seen

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - First responders from the Greater Dayton area and all Premier-owned hospitals conducted one of their largest drills yet.

The training was from 2 to 5 pm.

Each facility had upwards of 30 victims/actors with various injuries.

"The variety of things is great because again it keeps the first responders up-to-date on experiences with a variety of injuries in an event like this," said Tammy Lowe, a nurse and an actor in the simulation.

People may have heard loud bangs during the drill, but don't worry, it was all a drill.

"Medical personnel will respond in body armor with law enforcement to try to render aid to victims of active shooters as quickly as possible in what would be considered a warm zone," said Dr. Randy Marriot.

The network has done large-scale training in the past but this is the biggest in over a decade.

Organizers say there is always a reason to practice because these tragic events continue to evolve.

"We will make modifications to our plans. We will re-train. We will take every ounce of training we can from what we can today. The opportunity to get live victims at this scale does not come along often. We will make the most of it," said Dr. Marriot.