RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health is providing free healthcare to the Riverside community every other week this spring.

According to a release by Premier health, these Saturday clinics will provide free access to screenings such as blood pressure and non-fasting fingerstick screenings for total cholesterol, HDL, blood glucose and hemoglobin A1C. Some clinics will also offer additional education and the opportunity to meet with a life coach.

A life coach will attend the April 9 event held Overlook Mutual Homes at 61 Colin Kelley Drive in Riverside. According to the release, the event will run from 9 am until 2 pm.

These free clinics are made available through support by the Atrium Medical Center and Miami Valley Hospital Foundations, the release said. For more information about the Mobile Clinic Program, click here.