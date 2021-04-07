Premier Health explains how new vaccine clinic for UD students can help stop community spread

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — University of Dayton is joining Premier Health and Miami Valley Hospital to create a vaccine clinic for students in an effort to get them vaccinated before the end of the Spring Semester.

The clinic will offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines to students on April 11 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“What actually makes it very convenient is that there isn’t that need to remember the vaccine and plan ahead, it’s a one and done with the vaccination,” Dr. Roberto Colon, chief medical officer at Premier Health. “But they need to understand that you need to wait two weeks until you’re fully protected.”

The doses are coming from the state and are being provided at no out of pocket costs for students.

Colon says a positive side effect of getting students vaccinated is safety for the whole city

“Protecting them will actually make our community safer because it lowers the risk of this group of individuals from contracting the disease and then engaging in activities that can pass it on to other people,” Colon explained.

Students say they’re hoping the vaccine can offer hope for their future on campus, but Colon believes young people should still remain vigilant about COVID safety measures.

“[The vaccine] makes it safer [but] it does not take the risk away. It does not absolve them from following the protocols, but it significantly lowers the chance that they are going to contract it and if they are in the unfortunate group that does become infected after a vaccine we have a lot of data showing that the risk of serious disease is even smaller than it was before,” he said.

For more information about the vaccination clinic and to schedule an appointment, click here