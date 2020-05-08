Premier Health expands testing to conduct 1,500 tests per day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health announced a significant advancement in its response to the coronavirus. Starting next week, all patients coming in for invasive procedures and surgeries will be tested for COVID-19.

Currently, Premier is administering about 100 tests per day. That will now increase to 1,500 per day.

“I think why we at Premier felt it imperative to begin this and move quickly is just because of the largess of a facility like Miami Valley Hospital. If we are going to safely go about opening up procedures, our physicians and staff and patients all want to be sure to do it safely,” said Mary Boosalis, CEO.

Officials say patients coming in for routine procedures will still undergo the normal screening process and will only be tested if they are symptomatic.