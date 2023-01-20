DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Community Health is debuting a new mobile health clinic in the community, a release said.

According to Premier Health, the mobile clinic will serve communities that don’t have easy access to healthcare in southwest Ohio.

The clinic includes two private exam rooms and offers health screenings such as blood pressure, total cholesterol, HDL cholesterol, blood glucose, and hemoglobin A1c as well as health and lifestyle education. Patients can also receive vaccinations for COVID-19 and the flu.

President and CEO of Fidelity Health said, “The Mobile Clinic program bridges the gap in access to health care, especially between health care professionals and community members who may not have access to care or a physician.”

“This new coach will significantly increase community outreach to high-risk populations as we expand our overall program footprint.”

The release says mobile clinics have been integral to Premier Health initiatives such as COVID-19 testing and vaccination clinics, serving patients during the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and participating in community events, such as drive-thru food distributions.

“Miami Valley Hospital Foundation is proud to partner with CareSource in bringing a new Mobile Clinic to our community,” said Jenny Lewis, CFRE, system vice president of philanthropy at Premier Health. “This new clinic will give our health system the ability to deliver even more services and programs in our mission of battling social determinants of health.”

This new clinic will replace the older coach and is funded by CareSource through the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation, the release said.

It will serve the community for the first time at at Wright State University’s men’s basketball game at the Nutter Center on Saturday, January 21. It will begin accepting patients at 5 p.m.