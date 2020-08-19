Premier Health, CompuNet offering new COVID-19 testing sites

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories will open multiple COVID-19 specimen collection sites throughout the region on August 24 in order to meet the need for testing among Premier Health patients and the community at large.

This expansion includes the move of Premier Health and CompuNet’s drive-through collection site at the University of Dayton Arena to OnMain. The UD site’s last day for testing will be Friday, August 21.

Starting August 24, those seeking testing can enter the new OnMain testing site at 1229 S. Main Street in Dayton, through the former fairgrounds main entrance. The site will be open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and will continue to focus on the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test used to determine if individuals are currently positive for COVID-19.

The drive-through site will not require an appointment and is open to anyone with a physician’s order for the test.

Premier Health patients who need to schedule a PCR test prior to a procedure can do so online for one of the following locations, which will be open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. seven days a week:

Atrium Medical Center, One Medical Center Drive, Middletown (drive-through location at Behavioral Health Unit canopy)

Upper Valley Medical Center, 3130 N. County Road 25A, Troy (drive-through location in the parking lot northeast of the former Dettmer Hospital site)

Premier Health Urgent Care – Vandalia, 6700 Commerce Center Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)

Premier Health Urgent Care – Miamisburg, 8 Prestige Plaza Drive (patient calls upon arrival; is met at door)

“Testing is essential to our region’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health. “Premier Health and CompuNet Clinical Laboratories are committed to providing broad access to PCR testing to the communities that we serve so that the essential activities of daily life can continue as safely as possible.”

The UD Arena testing site has been one of the longest-running and successful training sites in the nation, serving more than 24,600 people during its more than five-month run.