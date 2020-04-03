Premier Health, CompuNet launch COVID-19 testing for hospitalized patients

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health, in conjunction with CompuNet Clinical Laboratories, is now able to offer local COVID-19 testing for hospitalized patients.

The Simplexa™ COVID-19 Direct kit detects severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus causing COVID-19, directly from nasopharyngeal swab specimens. CompuNet has completed validation of these test kits which were developed by DiaSorin Molecular, LLC., who recently received FDA emergency use authorization.

“CompuNet has been working tirelessly over the past few weeks to bring testing to patients within our hospitals who are suspected of being positive for COVID-19,” said Dr. Ronald Chiu, Medical Director of CompuNet Clinical Laboratories. “This is a game changer for us. By testing at CompuNet’s core lab, COVID-19 test results will be delivered sooner to providers within the hospital setting, allowing for better and efficient triage of patients, early medical intervention, as well as better allocation of resources, including personal protective equipment.”

The Ohio Department of Health Director’s Order on April 1 prioritizes patients who can receive the testing. Hospitalized patients and symptomatic health care workers are considered Priority 1 and will be the first group to receive this test.

Local test access is expected to shorten the turnaround time for results, to 24 to 48 hours for hospitalized patients.

Two separate tests will be offered by CompuNet for these Priority 1 patients. Clinicians can order a respiratory panel that would test for multiple viruses including COVID-19, or they can order a standalone COVID-19 test, though the respiratory panel would reveal if the patient is also suffering from a different respiratory virus.

“We are excited to be able to bring this testing to our region’s inpatient population,” says Ike Northern, CompuNet System Technical Director of Infectious Diseases and Microbiology. “Our goal since the beginning has been to provide access to the most vulnerable COVID-19 patients and we’ve worked tirelessly over the past few weeks to make this happen.”

Premier Health, Fidelity Health Care, and CompuNet continue to provide drive-up collection services at UD Arena focused on serving outpatients in the community who may be exhibiting symptoms but are not part of a high-risk population. Any person who suspects they may have the virus can have access to testing with a physician’s order and submit a specimen in a safe environment.

“I could not be prouder of the CompuNet teams who have devoted countless hours toward providing access to coronavirus testing,” says Teresa Williams, Chief Operating Officer at CompuNet. “Our teams working at the UD collection site and our technical team who worked to bring up COVID-19 testing in record time have demonstrated the importance that we place on serving our community.”

