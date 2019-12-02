Premier Health, city officials to make redevelopment announcement

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials with Premier Health and the city of Dayton are set to unveil a plan for redevelopment in the area of the former Good Samaritan Hospital site.

According to Premier Health officials, the vision plan set to be released is part of the Phoenix Next initiative, which is a collaboration between Premier Health, the city of Dayton and a community planning firm to revitalize the former Good Sam site and surrounding neighborhoods.

The Phoenix Next initiative grew from the Phoenix Project, an effort to revitalize northwest Dayton neighborhoods.

The announcement comes after several meetings to collect community input starting last year as the hospital prepared to close. The building that was the hospital is now a shell of a structure as crews work to demolish the building.

At JJ Fish & Chicken down the street, Rodriquez Horton, a cook, told 2 NEWS although the business kept many of its customers, the area has been a lot less busy since the hospital shut down.

“A lot of people miss that place,” Horton said of the hospital. “Nice place. Been there forever.”

Horton and local activists told 2 NEWS they want to see redevelopment on the 13-acre site that brings people back to northwest Dayton.

David Greer, who serves as chairman of the Northwest Priority Board and secretary for the Clergy Community Coalition, said he believes there’s still a need for an emergency center or other health care facility.

“We got to be practical,” Greer said. “The needs for health care on the west side of Dayton is just so astronomical.”

The neighborhood also needs restaurants, retail and grocery stores, Greer said.

At an open house in January, Phoenix Next released recommendations for the site, which included options for housing, office space and health and wellness centers.

Premier Health has committed $10 million to redevelopment of the former Good Sam site, officials have said.

“People deserve something positive, something that keeps the hope alive that maybe other things will be coming,” Greer said.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley and Mary Boosalis, president and CEO of Premier Health, are expected to appear at Monday’s news conference.

The vision plan will feature goals to be reached over the next decade, according to Premier Health officials.

2 NEWS has reached out to a Premier Health spokesperson for this story, and we are still waiting to hear back.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.