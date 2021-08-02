Premier Health CEO to retire in 2022

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The president and CEO of Premier Health, Mary Boosalis, will retire in 2022.

The health system said Boosalis plans to retire around the end of the first quarter in 2022, after more than 35 years of service to the people of the Miami Valley region.

“Mary has done an exceptional job, leading Premier through some of the most challenging times in the history of our community and in the health system’s 130 years, all with the highest standard of ethics,” said Anita Moore, Chair of the Premier Health Board of Trustees. “She is mission-driven and is a talented strategic thinker who finds and implements well-thought out solutions. She places her focus on patients and the physicians, nurses, and other clinical and support staff at Premier—all with the goal to build stronger and healthier communities.”

Premier Health said highlights of Boosalis’ work includes the expansion of Miami Valley Hospital’s main campus with the construction of the Heart and Vascular Tower. Additionally, the health network said she was an integral part of the strategic vision and development of the Miami Valley Hospital South campus.

Boosalis was also the executive sponsor for the health network in developing and launching the Premier Health-Wright State University Neurosciences Research Institute. Premier Health said she also supported efforts to decrease opioid use and addiction issues in the region, resulting in Premier Health partnering with Verily and area healthcare providers to implement OneFifteen.

“Premier will lose a great leader when Mary Boosalis retires, but she will leave a tremendous legacy defined by pioneering accomplishments, deep and enduring partnerships, and her unsurpassed integrity,” noted Dr. Eric Spina, President of the University of Dayton. “Certainly, the University of Dayton has been blessed by Mary given her strong leadership of our Board of Trustees as the first female chair, the comprehensive partnership between UD and Premier that has enabled our navigation of the pandemic and more, and the anchor institution work we do together in greater Dayton. While I will miss Mary’s deft touch and generous grace at the helm of Premier, I look forward to her continued meaningful contributions to the community I know she loves.”

According to the release, Boosalis said she is looking forward to being with her family and pursuing other activities that have long been on her list of retirement goals.

The Board of Trustees will be conducting a national search for her replacement.