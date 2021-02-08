Premier Health administers COVID-19 vaccine to Trotwood-Madison City Schools staff

ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — The vaccine rollout continues for educators in Montgomery County. On Monday, hundreds of teachers and staff at Trotwood-Madison Schools received their first dose of the vaccine.

Superintendent Reva Cosby was the first in line to be vaccinated.

“People are excited about getting back to school and they know this is an integral part of it is getting vaccinated,” Cosby said.

She joined about 70% of the district’s employees volunteering to get the shot.

“As a child in the 60’s and 70’s we had to have immunizations and it was kind of new back then and they did it in the schools. So I wasn’t afraid to get the shot. I just wanted to make sure it had been tested enough,” said Monica Houston, a high school teacher for Trotwood-Madison City Schools.

“As teachers, we really care about our students we want to be up close and personal. I think the vaccine does give me a little bit of comfort knowing that in the event that I do become affected there’s a level of protection to decrease the severity of it,” Tosha Johnson, an elementary school teacher for Trotwood-Madison City Schools said.

“It gives a little bit of a safeguard even though we don’t have the second one yet,” said Brandi Huguely, a middle school teacher.

The district is planning to bring students back to the classroom during this process. Elementary students will return to in-person learning on February 16 and high schoolers will begin on March 1.

By that time, about 70% of teachers and staff will have at least one dose of the vaccine but according to the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccination of teachers is not a pre-requisite for the safe reopening of schools.