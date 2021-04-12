Premier Health administers 100,000th dose of COVID-19 vaccine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health administered its 100,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic Monday.

The Pfizer dose was given Monday morning at the University of Dayton Arena. The clinic was operated by Miami Valley Hospital.

Joseph Allen, regional medical director with Premier Health, said the hospital has been vaccinating people since December and is currently vaccinating up to 4,000 people a day.

Allen said the 100,000th vaccination was a big accomplishment for the community.

“For the community it’s just a phenomenal number to be at,” said Allen. “It means we’re moving through this and hopefully we’re getting to that light at the end of the tunnel with this COVID.”

The majority of vaccines used by the hospital have been Moderna and Pfizer.

The hospital said that since the beginning of vaccine availability, Premier Health has been hosting clinics in Montgomery, Warren and Miami counties to help stem the spread of more contagious variants of the virus.