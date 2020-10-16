Premier Community Health Mobile Clinic now offering visits with healthcare providers

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Premier Health’s Mobile Clinic, which is used to administer various screenings, is now offering appointments with healthcare providers on select dates.

Providers can now meet with people who receive screenings in order to answer questions, review assessments and provide follow-up care. They can also issue referrals to patients through Premier’s scheduling portal.

The clinic provides free testing for cholesterol levels, HDL, blood glucose, A1c and blood pressure.

Appointments are available on the following dates:

  • Friday, Oct. 9, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Headliners Barbershop, 729 E. Main St., Trotwood (screenings and flu shots only)
  • Friday, Oct. 16, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Stylzes Barber and Nail Care, 7600 N. Main St., Dayton (screenings and flu shots only)
  • Saturday, Oct. 17, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Road, Dayton (health care provider available)
  • Friday, Oct. 23, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Man Up Barbershop, 4444 Powell Road, Huber Heights (screenings and flu shots only)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 4, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Camden Primary School, 120 Bloomfield St., Camden (health care provider available)
  • Wednesday, Nov. 11, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Road, Dayton (health care provider available)
  • Saturday, Nov. 21, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church, 5370 Dayton-Liberty Road, Dayton (health care provider available)

Health screenings provided by the Mobile Clinic are free, however, appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling (866)608-3463.

