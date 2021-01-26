Preliminary hearing for former AFRL commander at WPAFB rescheduled

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio (WDTN) – The preliminary hearing for Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley has been rescheduled to Feb. 8 at Wright-Patterson AFB.

An Air Force investigation found evidence of misconduct by Cooley leading to the preferral of one charge in November 2020. During the Article 32 preliminary hearing, a senior military judge will review the charge under the Uniformed Code of Military Justice, which includes three specifications of sexual assault under Article 120.

An Article 32 hearing is the military equivalent to a civilian Grand Jury proceeding with a military judge advocate presiding as the hearing officer. The presiding officer will review the evidence and may hear witnesses called by the Air Force or the accused.

General Arnold W. Bunch, Jr. relieved Maj. Gen. William Cooley from command on Jan. 15, 2020, following the alleged misconduct leading to “a loss of confidence in his ability to lead.”