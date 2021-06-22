Coroner: Shooting victim struck by Springfield Police cruiser had blunt-force trauma

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A preliminary autopsy was released on a shooting victim that died after being hit by a Springfield Police cruiser.

The autopsy showed that Eric Cole, 42, had blunt-force trauma to several areas of his body as well as a gunshot wound.

The Springfield Police Division said that Cole was involved in a shooting incident around 11:22 p.m. on June 13. Officers were sent to a residence at South Center Boulevard after calls came in reporting gunshots.

The first police cruiser to arrive on the scene struck Cole, who was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Cole was taken to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, later flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Lee Graf said the officer who struck Cole, Amanda Rosales, was looking for house addresses and didn’t see Cole but stopped immediately and began aid. She has been placed on administrative leave.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating the shooting, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian accident that stemmed from the shooting.