Preliminary autopsy reveals new details in Jackie Coles homicide investigation

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office released an autopsy report with new details regarding the death of Jackie Coles in August.

According to the preliminary autopsy report, Jackie was shot several times in the chest and back. It also details several other injuries, like a deep cut to her forehead and bruises along her body.

Jackie was found dead inside her home on Weinland Drive on Aug. 24 after Clark County Regional Dispatch received a call from someone claiming she was on the phone with Jackie when she suddenly screamed and the phone disconnected.

Noel Coles, Jr., the estranged husband of Jackie, is currently being held in the Clark County Jail as a “person-of-interest.” He was extradited from Indiana to Ohio after he was arrested by officers in Henry County for violating a protection order against Jackie.

According to documents obtained from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, Jackie filed a five year protection order against her husband on Aug. 5, 2021. The order included herself, her son and daughter, as well as child she had guardianship over.

The final autopsy is expected to be performed in the coming weeks.

