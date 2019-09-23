Preliminary autopsy report shows teens killed by homeowner were shot in back

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A preliminary autopsy report indicates that the two teens who were killed by a homeowner last month had both been shot in the back.

Police responded to a home in the 800 block of Conners Street on the night of August 28 after a man called 911 and told dispatchers he had shot two people in his garage.

According to police, 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson were trespassing on the homeowner’s property when the shooting occurred.

A third person initially fled the scene, but they returned when police arrived and arrested for breaking and entering.

Police had said that there was “drug activity” going on at the time, but toxicology reports are not yet available.

Prosecutors have not yet made a decision on whether they will charge the homeowner for the deaths, but Mayor Nan Whaley has sided with the teens’ families, arguing that a crime had been committed.

