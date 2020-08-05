Pregnant woman hit by car during vigil

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A pregnant woman was hit by a car during a vigil on Tuesday night.

A spokesperson with the Dayton Police Department tells 2 NEWS that a group of people were holding a vigil on Willowood Avenue around 6 p.m. Tuesday for 20-year-old Dacoldest Wilson, who was shot in August of 2019. Wilson died at Miami Valley Hospital on August 4, 2020.

At some point during the event, we’re told a woman tried to leave and struck a pregnant woman before driving off. That woman was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Dayton Police say they want to talk to the driver. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 937-333-2677.

