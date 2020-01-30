Precautions in place as Miami U. awaits coronavirus test results

OXFORD, Ohio (WDTN) – As Miami University awaits results from two students being tested for coronavirus, they are taking several proactive measures in order to prevent the spread of illness across campus.

Additional hand sanitizing stations have been set up at all food and beverage locations, Armstrong Student Center, dining commons, Starbucks, The Marcum Hotel, all markets, Brick & Ivy, 1809, and the Campus Services Center.

All students who have traveled to the affected areas, both graduate and undergraduate, have been contacted.

University-funded travel to China has been canceled, though faculty exceptions may be granted by the Provost’s Office.

The school has reviewed cleaning protocols with Department of Health standards and increased cleaning of common areas, door knobs, light switches, and other high-touch areas.

The Butler County Health District confirmed CDC guidelines for screenings with Miami’s Student Health Professionals. Ongoing education is also being provided regarding preventative health practices.

As of late Thursday afternoon, campus officials said they are still waiting for the test results.