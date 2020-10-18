Preble Shawnee Schools report 3 covid-19 cases after cancelling playoff game

PREBLE COUTNY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble Shawnee Local Schools confirms 3 students have tested positive for covid-19 in a statement made Saturday.

The confirmed cases come after a staff member tested positive on Wednesday. All positive cases are in the Preble Shawnee Junior Senior High School. The school says it is working with Preble County Public Health on contact tracing. The school plans to remain open.

The high school did have to cancel the playoff football game against Versailles High School on Saturday, according to a Facebook post. Right now it is not known if the students or staff member who tested positive are on or tied to the football team.

Versailles High School will now advance onto the next round of the playoffs.