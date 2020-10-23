Preble-Shawnee Schools has earned income tax levy on Nov. 3 ballot

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble-Shawnee School District has placed an operating levy on the ballot. In March, voters in the district said no to bonds for new construction. The district said this levy is only a request to help maintain educational programs.

It’s a three-quarter of a percent tax on earned income for five years. The money raised would be used to fund daily operations like staffing costs, stem programming, and technology.

Many voters in the area didn’t want to go on camera but they tell me they didn’t vote for the levy in the spring and they will not vote for it on November 3.

Bishop said if it doesn’t pass the board of education will take any necessary actions including further reductions.

“We’re getting to the point where we cannot deficit to spend. We don’t have a lot of money in reserve and we want to maintain the same educational programs that we’ve had for the last several years,” he said.