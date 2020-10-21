Preble Shawnee High School to continue remote learning until Nov. 2

Preble Shawnee Local School District Board of Education members voted to close West Elkton Intermediate School and house fifth and sixth grade students at the district’s Junior and Senior High facility during a special meeting held Thursday, July 2.

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — Preble Shawnee High School students in grades 9 – 12 will continue with remote learning until Monday, Nov. 2, after 11 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The district initially moved grades 9 – 12 to remote learning after five students involved in extra-curricular activities tested positive for the virus.

According to a letter posted by the district, those five students were in contact with a lot of people, so home was the best option for everyone until they completed contact tracing.

Officials have completed contact tracing and directly notified any families affected. They are asking that families contacted by the school or health department to quarantine for the next two weeks.

For additional questions, contact Preble County Public Health at 937-472-0087.