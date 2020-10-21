CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) — Preble Shawnee High School students in grades 9 – 12 will continue with remote learning until Monday, Nov. 2, after 11 students and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
The district initially moved grades 9 – 12 to remote learning after five students involved in extra-curricular activities tested positive for the virus.
According to a letter posted by the district, those five students were in contact with a lot of people, so home was the best option for everyone until they completed contact tracing.
Officials have completed contact tracing and directly notified any families affected. They are asking that families contacted by the school or health department to quarantine for the next two weeks.
For additional questions, contact Preble County Public Health at 937-472-0087. To read the districts letter, click here.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- State officials remind Ohio drivers about peak deer-related accidents in fall
- Volunteer in AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial has died, Brazil health authority says
- ‘Hap-hap-happiest Christmas’: Sam’s Club offers virtual shopping experience in ‘Griswold House’
- Virus spikes strain hospitals around the country
- Preble Shawnee High School to continue remote learning until Nov. 2