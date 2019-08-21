Preble Shawnee bus driver cited for OVI, child endangerment after crash

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble Shawnee bus driver is cited with OVI and child endangerment after she struck a road sign along a roadway while transporting students Wednesday morning.

Preble County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash on Camden Road, just west of US-127.

A School Resource Officer reported that when the bus returned to the transportation barn at Preble Shawnee High School, the driver showed signs of being impaired.

No students or staff were injured, and the bus received only very minor damage.

Deputies determined that the bus driver was likely impaired, but alcohol has been ruled out as a factor.

She was placed under arrest and taken to the Sheriff’s Office, where she refused to submit to a chemical test.

Ultimately, she was released and is summoned to Eaton Municipal Court on August 26.

The Sheriff’s Office says administrators with the Preble Shawnee Local School District are fully cooperating with the investigation, which remains ongoing.

