EATON, Ohio (WDTN)– Several Preble County businesses are teaming up to send care packages, goods and supplies down to Kentucky families that were affected by the recent tornado.

“It’s tough to imagine something like this happening here so anything we can do to help, we’re glad to do it,” said Donation Organizer, Kage Worley.

After disaster struck Kentucky communities, several Eaton businesses are stepping up to ensure families are not left out in the cold. Worley’s Country Store and others are collecting truck loads of water bottles, non-perishable food items, diapers, and more to help families get back on their feet. Eaton Residents Michelle and Adam Owen were visiting family near Bowling Green, Kentucky, and saw the disaster first hand.

“It was really scary, we were down in the basement and it got really calm and just heard that noise, I’ll never forget that,” said Michelle. “Being that my husband is from Kentucky, that’s our blood, that’s our family. We just hope if something happens here, people would step up and help us too.”

Generations of Worley families have served the Eaton area, and just after a year of opening the country store, they are continuing that service.

“If it did happen here, it would be amazing to have other communities outside help to do the same thing we’re trying to do,” said Donation Organizer, Chris Pelfrey. “Anything we can do, we are more than happy to do it.”

If you are interested in donating items, Worley’s truck will be open during store hours. They are planning to deliver goods Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

To donate, visit 4272 OH-732, Eaton, OH 45320 across from the Farmer’s Market