DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an overnight crash, which left one person dead and another injured.

On Sunday, April 30 at around 2:56 a.m., the sheriff’s office received a phone call saying a vehicle was in a pond along the roadway of SR 177, near Eaton Oxford Road, a release says. When deputies arrived at the scene, two people were found inside of the vehicle, and were submerged in the water.

First responders got the two individuals out of the vehicle and began CPR on both of the people inside.

The release says a preliminary investigation shows the vehicle was headed northwest on SR 177, when it is believed to have traveled off of the right side of the road. Police believe the vehicle traveled “several hundred feet” through a field, where it ended in a pond of a farm.

EMS took the driver and passenger of the vehicle to Ft. Hamilton Hospital in Hamilton, where the driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger of the vehicle is said to be in critical condition.

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office says the crash is still under investigation.