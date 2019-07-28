Preble County Sheriff investigating fatal crash

The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a fatal crash Sunday morning.

According to a release from Sheriff Mike Simpson, crews were called to East Lexington Road, east of East Avenue in Eaton, around 7:15 Sunday morning.

An investigation revealed that a 1994 Ford F150 pick-up truck was traveling west on Lexington when the vehicle traveled off the left side of road.

The vehicle struck a guardrail. The guardrail traveled thru the windshield and the truck overturned over a small creek.

The driver, Wesley Bradley, 43, of West Alexandria was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bradley was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.

Lexington Road was closed while deputies conducted their investigation.

The Preble County Engineer will be making emergency repairs to the guardrail.

The Preble County Coroner’s Office, Eaton Fire & EMS and Eaton Police responded to the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office.