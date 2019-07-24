Preble County search warrant ends in 2 arrests

Alexander Gregory (left) and Tiffany Cooper (right) are facing drug charges after a search warrant was executed in Preble County.

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people were arrested and charged after a narcotics raid in Preble County.

Deputies served a search warrant at 4626 New Market Banta Road on July 16 after a short-term investigation into suspected trafficking in drugs.

A large amount of evidence including suspected marijuana, supplies consistent with trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, scales, and $6,356 in cash was found at the residence.

As a result, 25-year-old Alexander J. Gregory and 24-year-old Tiffany A. Cooper were arrested and charged in Eaton Municipal Court with tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Gregory has a criminal history of trafficking in drugs and is also being held on an outstanding warrant out of Greene County for drug-related charges.

