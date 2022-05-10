Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency will host a Virtual Flood Map Information Open House for communities in Preble County.

The open house on May 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. will give residents the chance to review preliminary versions of a recently completed Flood Insurance Study report and its accompanying preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map.

The FIS and the FIRMs provide base flood, also known as the 1-percent-annual-chance event, information, designate areas that are subject to significant flood hazards within areas of the county and offer information that public officials may use when permitting development in the floodplain.

Experts at the virtual open house will help residents understand flood risk and flood insurance, floodplain development regulations and the mapping process in Preble County. The newly prepared preliminary floodplain maps can also be reviewed at the meeting.

Once the maps become effective, they will be used as the basis for flood insurance ratings as well as local flood protection regulations adopted under the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA encourages public officials to use the maps to assist planning processes and prepare communities to quickly respond to and recover from future events.

To attend the meeting, visit www.zoom.com and enter the following meeting ID and passcode:

Meeting ID: 932 0281 3542

Passcode: preble