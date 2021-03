A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Preble County Public Health received 300 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday.

Health Commissioner Erik Balster said the doses will be given on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Balster said the department has a limited number of spots left on their registration.

People can sign up to receive the vaccine on www.VaccinatePreble.com.