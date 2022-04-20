PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Pork Festival has been suspended for 2022 according to its Board of Directors.

According to a Facebook post, the Board of Directors decided to suspend the festival for 2022.

The Board of Directors said the continuing rise in the cost of products has hindered the ability to maintain aging equipment and purchase new equipment. They said it would be impossible to continue the festival in a traditional fashion.

“This decision was not made easily, nor spontaneously. We are truly thankful for all who have volunteered endless hours, donated products and services, and supported the festival over the last 50 years,” said the board.

The Board of Directors will continue to discuss future festivals.