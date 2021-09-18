Preble County Pork Festival returns

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) –The Preble County Pork Festival brings good food and community to the Preble County Fairgrounds on Saturday and Sunday, September 18 and 19.

 According to the festival website, breakfast is served at 6:30 a.m., and then exhibits will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The website said the festival will feature a variety of pork recipes, a beer and wine garden with drinks from Olde Schoolhouse Vineyard and Winery and Bushroad Brew Works, and several arts and crafts vendors to explore.

The website did note that no pets are allowed, however service dogs are welcome.

