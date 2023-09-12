DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Get ready to pig out! The 52nd Preble County Pork Festival is set to kick off this Friday at the Preble County Fairgrounds in Eaton.

The festival, which starts at 6:30, will feature bands, food trucks, a beer garden and sky divers.

The festival’s famous pork chops will be available starting Saturday. Along with pork chops, there will also be sausages, sandwiches and nachos.

Organizers say this festival could not be done without the community’s help.

“The pork festival has made it as long as it has because it’s a community event,” Mark Zovak, a festival board member, said. “We’ve been going on for 52 years and every one of us puts our heart and soul into this.”

Those who are interested in signing up to be a volunteer can do so here.