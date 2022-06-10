PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Preble County Pork Festival is back on for 2022 according to a Facebook post.

In a Facebook post by the Preble County Pork Festival, they said, “Is the Pork Festival coming back in 2022? …. Yes. Stay tuned for more details.”

The announcement follows another post on April 19 that announced the suspension of the event. “The Preble County Pork Festival Board of Directors has made an incredibly difficult decision to suspend the festival for 2022,” said the Board of Directors.

The board held a special meeting in May to discuss proposals about the festival that was not open to the public. On June 9, they held a public meeting where the details of the May meeting were discussed.

Following the meeting on June 9, it has been announced that the festival is back on.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.