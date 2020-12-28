Preble County Police asks for help identifying armed robbery suspect

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Preble County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man suspected of robbing a truck stop.

Police said the robbery occurred on Friday, Dec. 18 at approximately 10:55 p.m. at the Travel Centers of America truck stop on U.S. Route 127.

The suspect spent a few minutes in the store then approached the cashier, gives her a note demanding money and shows her a black handgun inside a blue Adidas bag.

After getting the money from the drawer, the suspect ran out the doors into the truck lot. The suspect is believed to have been an occupant of an early 2000’s gold or pewter Chevy S10 pickup truck.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the Preble County Sheriff’s Office.