DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Kentucky man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Preble County on Monday.

The sheriff’s office identifies him as 55-year-old Roger Kinney from Bronston, Kentucky.

Authorities say Kinney was driving the motorcycle without a working headlight on State Route 503.

A 64-year-old Brookville man was driving west on Lexington Salem Road in a Ford Explorer. After stopping at a stop sign, the man reportedly pulled through the intersection and was struck on the passenger side by Kinney, the release states.

Kinney was transported to Kettering Health Preble Emergency Center in Eaton where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.