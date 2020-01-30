Preble County man sentenced for raping two minors in 2019

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 20-year-old Preble County man was sentenced Wednesday to 22 years in prison for raping two minors in 2019, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said.

Yost said that Devin Michael Tutt used the social media platform Snapchat to contact two female victims, lying about his name and age. He met and raped each victim in April and August 2019.

“This case is a tragic reminder that sexual predators aren’t hiding in the bushes – they are befriending children through social media, manipulating innocent minds, and gaining access to exploit innocence,” Yost said.

The 22 years that Tutt was sentenced to is the mandatory minimum for two counts of rape. Included in the sentence is a five-year period of mandatory post-release control and a lifetime requirement to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.