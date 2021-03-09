Preble County man sentenced for attempted child rape

EATON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Preble County man was sentenced to 10 years to life in prison for attempted child rape.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Bradley Monebrake, 33, of Eaton was sentenced and also has a lifetime requirement to register as a Tier 3 sex offender.

“This man and his ugliest of crimes deserve the ‘life’ end of his 10-to-life prison sentence,” Yost said. “Child molesters molest no children in prison.”

Monebrake was convicted on March 1 of attempted rape of a child under 10, attempted gross sexual imposition of a child under 13, and voyeurism.

The case was prosecuted by Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section and investigated by his office’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation.