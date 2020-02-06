Live Now
First at 4 is streaming live now
Closings
There are currently 7 active closings. Click for more details.

Preble County man charged with rape, kidnapping

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Sean Barnett

Photo: Preble County Jail

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County man faces several charges after deputies say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.

On February 3, 2020, deputies responded to a residence on Jacksonburg Road in Gratis Township on a domestic violence call. Upon their arrival, law enforcement found that the female victim had fled from the home in order to get away from 26-year-old Sean Z. Barnett.

Deputies discovered that the victim had been held against her will at Barnett’s house since January 23. She had been sexually assaulted multiple times by him during this time.

Officials say the two were acquaintances.

Barnett fled the residence before deputies arrived, but he was later found in Shelby County and taken into custody.

He has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on the following charges:

  • Two counts of rape
  • One count of kidnapping
  • Two counts of abduction
  • One count of gross sexual imposition
  • One count of assault

Barnett remains in the Preble County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000 cash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS