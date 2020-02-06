Preble County man charged with rape, kidnapping

PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Preble County man faces several charges after deputies say he kidnapped and sexually assaulted a woman.

On February 3, 2020, deputies responded to a residence on Jacksonburg Road in Gratis Township on a domestic violence call. Upon their arrival, law enforcement found that the female victim had fled from the home in order to get away from 26-year-old Sean Z. Barnett.

Deputies discovered that the victim had been held against her will at Barnett’s house since January 23. She had been sexually assaulted multiple times by him during this time.

Officials say the two were acquaintances.

Barnett fled the residence before deputies arrived, but he was later found in Shelby County and taken into custody.

He has been formally charged in Eaton Municipal Court on the following charges:

Two counts of rape

One count of kidnapping

Two counts of abduction

One count of gross sexual imposition

One count of assault

Barnett remains in the Preble County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000 cash.